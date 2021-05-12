In the village of Markovka, Irkutsk Region, a charcoal production workshop caught fire on an area of ​​840 sq. m, reported on May 12 at website regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The fire occurred at night and was discovered late, the fire on combustible materials quickly spread throughout the room with an area of ​​840 square meters,” – said in the text.

The message about the fire was received by the department at 04:30 local time (11 May 23:30 Moscow time). A fire broke out on the territory of a one-story workshop made of sand-block materials.

By the time the firefighters arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames. An hour and a half later, the open combustion was eliminated. Fire fighters used a lake at a distance of 1.5 km for filling with water.

28 people and 7 pieces of equipment continue to work at the site.

No casualties were reported. The reasons and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

On May 11, a fire broke out in a garage complex in the southeast of Moscow on an area of ​​150 sq. m. Because of the fire, traffic was blocked on Shosseinaya Street from Volgogradsky Prospect towards the Pechatniki metro station.