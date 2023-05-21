The civil defense teams of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority were able to control a fire that broke out in five wooden boats in Sharjah Incense.

Yesterday morning, a report was received by the Sharjah Police Operations Room, stating that a fire broke out in a number of wooden boats parked on the Sharjah Creek in the Al-Layyah area. Accordingly, the fire brigades, police patrols, and the national ambulance went to the scene of the accident, and the fire was brought under control, while one of the workers of Asian nationality was injured; He was found on board one of the boats, with minor injuries, and was transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital, and integrated health care was provided to him.

The competent authorities of the Sharjah Police have started investigations to find out the causes of the accident.