Many police, fire and ambulance vehicles were deployed near the site of the fire at the factory run by the American company, Edge Autonomy, on the outskirts of the Latvian capital, Riga.

The cause of the fire was not known, but two people were taken to hospital, according to the Latvian emergency services, explaining via Twitter that a third person is receiving treatment at the facility site.

“A very serious fire has broken out in the production building, emitting a lot of smoke,” the fire service said on Twitter, urging local residents to keep the doors and windows of their homes closed.

Hours after about 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, rescue services reported that the fire was under control, while police opened an investigation into the circumstances.

The California-based company produces long-range drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance purposes, according to its website.