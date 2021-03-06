A fire broke out at the Mendeleev refinery in the Yaroslavl region. It is reported by RIA News…

The message about the fire at the refinery was received at 20.00 Saturday, March 6. The firefighters who arrived at the scene of the emergency found out that two tanks with oil products with a volume of 600 cubic meters had caught fire.

There are no casualties. There was no threat of an oil spill.

The fire has now been extinguished. The rescuers started to spill the structures.

Earlier on March 6, it was reported that as a result of a breakthrough of an underwater oil pipeline on the Ob River in the region of Nizhnevartovsk, an earlier explosion occurred and a fire started, an area of ​​1,000 square meters was engulfed in fire. Burnout of oil products will take about 12 hours. The fire on the frozen river was later filmed.