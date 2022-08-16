A fire broke out at an ammunition storage site in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea

A fire broke out at the ammunition storage site of one of the military units near the rural settlement of Maiskoye in the Dzhankoysky district of Crimea. As a result of the incident, no one was seriously injured, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“According to the report from the scene, no serious victims have been identified at the moment,” the Russian military department said, noting that experts are now establishing the causes of the incident.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that sabotage was the cause of the fire at the ammunition storage site, reports TASS. The department noted that the explosions caused damage to a number of civilian facilities, including power lines, power plants, railway tracks and residential buildings.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, who went to the scene, spoke about the civilians affected by the detonation of ammunition. According to him, two were injured, nothing threatens their lives. The head of the region noted that representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Guard, as well as emergency services, are working at the site of the emergency.

Train route changed

Explosions at a munitions storage area damaged the railroad track, emergency services said.

Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov in his TelegramThe channel noted that the authorities had decided to shorten the route of trains traveling to the peninsula from the mainland of Russia. Trains will stop at Vladislavovka station, and then people will be taken by bus across Crimea, the governor explained.

Later, Aksenov said that the railway tracks had been restored, reports TASS.

Explosions continue

Separate small explosions can still be heard at the site of the detonation of ammunition. Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the republic on information policy, spoke about this, reports RIA News.

According to him, after the completion of the explosions, an examination of damaged residential buildings will begin.

Related materials:

Eyewitnesses spoke about the consequences of the detonation of ammunition

The detonation of ammunition at a warehouse in the village of Maiskoye in the Dzhankoy region of Crimea began at about six in the morning. Local residents woke up from loud sounds. Part of the population is now being evacuated, some have left on their own. Eyewitnesses told Lente.ru about the consequences of the explosions.

A local resident, who wished not to be named, said that the explosions began at six o’clock in the morning.

I woke up from a dull sound, the windows trembled, and my ceiling fell down (…) All roads were blocked, firemen [работают на месте]. I have already left, they say that the evacuation has begun, I’m worried about my house local resident

Another resident of Mayskoe, who works in the rural House of Culture, said that after a few hours the detonation of the shells had not ended.

“I saw how everything exploded. The fire is already dying down, but explosions are still audible. I did not leave, I was on the other side of the village, and the nearby streets were evacuated. As far as I know, somewhere the doors were blown out, but mostly people’s windows and glass were blown out in apartment buildings. A very big fire,” he said.

Initially, the senator from Crimea announced the man-made nature of the incident

Senator from Crimea Sergey Tsekov, even before the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense about sabotage at an ammunition storage site in the Dzhankoy district, called the incident a man-made incident, noting that precautions must be observed when storing weapons. About it informs Moscow speaking.

“According to the information that I have in communication with the leaders of the Crimea, no one is talking about any sabotage. […] Ukraine will now again start trumpeting about successes, that they did it, ”he said.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24. President Vladimir Putin called the denazification and demilitarization of the former Soviet republic its goals. On August 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the special operation would continue until its objectives were met.