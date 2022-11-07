A fire in a sulfur producing company in Constantí (Tarragona) has led Civil Protection to activate the emergency phase of the safety plan for chemical accidents Plaseqta and to request the confinement of the workers in the area and those neighbors who are near the industrial estate of the town. Three people have been intoxicated: one has been transferred to the Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona and another has been discharged at the scene, reports the Medical Emergency System (SEM).

As reported by Civil Protection, the fire started around 2:15 p.m. in one of the ships of the AFEPASA company in Constantí where pallets with sulfur were stored. As a result of the fire, which has mobilized at least eighteen crews from the Generalitat Fire Department, Civil Protection has activated the Plaseqta emergency phase -the highest of the three phases foreseen in the plan- and has launched the two sirens of alert of the zone of the polygon of Constantí. The firefighters have sectored a second warehouse and in the third, which is the one that contains pallets of sulfur, they separate those that burn from those that do not.

Areas affected by the confinement due to the fire in the Polígono de Constantí (Tarragona).

CIVIL PROTECTION (CIVIL PROTECTION)

Consequently, the residents, few because it is an industrial area, have been asked to hear the sirens and confine themselves to their homes or in the closed space within their reach, given the risk of toxicity posed by the released smoke. for the fire.

The company Afepasa, for its part, has reported that an electrical fire has caused a deflagration and that “part of the black smoke that has been seen has been a consequence of the cooling of the ashes by the action of the firefighters.” The company maintains that the sulfur “has dissolved in the atmosphere without any danger” to neighboring ships or “affecting the health of people” who are nearby.

The event occurs just a week after a drill that put 65,000 people in Tarragona and nearby municipalities such as Vila-seca, la Canonja, Salou and Reus on alert. It was the largest chemical accident drill ever carried out in Catalonia and it launched a mobile phone alert system for people residing in the danger zone. Due to the proximity between the two dates, this Monday Civil Protection has emphasized that the alarm sirens did not sound in order to any drill, but that it was a real accident.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter