A fire at a large Ozon warehouse near Moscow on Wednesday, August 3, hit the video published by Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the channel, the fire occurred in Ozon warehouses in New Riga. More than 1,000 people have been evacuated, and the search for four more employees continues. It is reported that at the moment the building collapsed part of the roof.

“The brigades left, the situation is under control. Information about the fire area and the degree of complexity is being specified, ”Moslente was informed by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies in the Moscow Region.

Earlier, a large fire on the Moscow Ring Road due to an accident with a fuel truck was caught on video.