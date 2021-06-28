A.In the beginning there was a lie. But whose lie? There are so many lies in this story that it is difficult to pinpoint an original lie. Some claim that the matter would not have been known to this day if the owners of the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest had not been so greedy. Then they would not have used material for the sound insulation of their club that was only heat-resistant, but something that was also fire-proof, as required by law. That would have been more expensive, but it could not have caught fire, or at least not so quickly, on that fatal autumn day in October 2015.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Wrong, others object. It was not the club operators who were to blame, but the people from the company that was responsible for the sound insulation. They would have accounted for the installation of refractory material, but actually only used heat-resistant material. Still others say the fire department and local regulators are to blame. They finally granted the club a license, even though the fire protection regulations had not been met.