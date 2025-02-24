A fire already extinguished in a ship in Badalona (Barcelona) has affected this Saturday night to Several buses that were located inside.

The Bombers of the Generalitat received the notice at 1.19 in the morning and their arrival the fire It was very developedas reported in a publication of their X profile.

In the extinction of the fire they have participated 12 endowments of Bombers of Catalonia, with the collaboration of endowments by the Bombers of Barcelona.

The fire would have affected Several buses that would have finished calcined of the Sagalés Elite Class company, located on Guifré Street, as he has advanced Metropolis.

The authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the fire and to evaluate material damage.