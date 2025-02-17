The Montjuïc mountain will win a new sports equipment. The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, today announced the transformation of the current Pavilion 2 of Barcelona in a sports center that will host, among others, the teams that currently train a few meters above, in the ancient Pavilion of Italy.

The Institut Barcelona Esports (IBE) and the Sants-Montjuïc district have already started previous studies to reform this fairground as permanent sports equipment, with two 44 x 23 meters sports court services.

The new sports center will respond to the neighborhood historical demands of proximity sports equipment. Poble SEC’s entities have already been previously informed of the characteristics of the project.

Pavilion 2 was expected to be demolished in the second phase of the deployment of the modification of the Metropolitan General Plan of Fira de Montjuïc, once the events scheduled to commemorate in 2029 the centenary of the International Exhibition of Barcelona of 1929 have been completed.

The conversion of this space into a new sports equipment also responds to the will of the Government chaired by Jaume Collboni to strengthen the sporting and cultural character of Montjuïc. In this case the work will be carried out taking advantage of the existing architecture and giving new uses. Last year, to the DAMM Foundation inaugurated its sports city in which it was the cost of the first sports installation in Montjuïc from the 1992 Olympic Games.





To the new sports equipment will move the clubs that currently use the Pavilion of Italy, which will be demolished. The rehabilitation works of the new sports center will be carried out in several phases to ensure that the five clubs can be transferred before the demolition of the Italian pavilion.





The project announced today is part of the objective of the City Council of Regenerating this area of ​​Montjuïc that will combine the fair activity with the construction or reform of housing, public equipment and green zone. The proposal of the sports center will facilitate the management of space and connections between prexistent equipment, such as the Jacint Verdaguer school.

The new sports pavilion advances about three years to the previous proposal, which contemplated to build a new sports center for 2029 in the scheduled residential area in the field of Fira Montjuïc. With this operation, more space for public housing and new equipment for the neighborhood of the Poble SEC will be released.

It is expected that the first phase of the works of the new municipal sports center will be ready at the end of 2026. The total budget of the reform is about 5 million euros.