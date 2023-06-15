Ilta-Sanomat announced a secret message to journalists from a Finnish mercenary who fought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A Finnish mercenary who died in Ukraine left a mysterious message shortly before his death. About it reported Ilta-Sanomat columnist Miikka Kaskinen.

He clarified that the volunteer, who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since the spring of 2022, died over the weekend. During the entire period of hostilities, he kept in touch with the Yle correspondent.

When I get off the front, you’ll get a lot of material. Finnish mercenary

Miikka Kaskinen called this message mysterious, since the Finnish military did not specify what exactly he planned to tell reporters, but suggested that it could be about the training of the Ukrainian military.

How did the Finnish military evaluate the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The observer noted that in the spring of 2022, the Finnish soldier positively assessed the chances of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but noted the professional shortcomings of the Ukrainian military.

According to the mercenary, their standards were “somewhere between the Taliban and the Soviet Union” (Taliban terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Those who are accustomed to NATO standards will lose their heads very quickly on the front line Finnish mercenary

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that on the night of June 14, Russian troops launched precision strikes with sea and air-based weapons at the places of concentration of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries.

The identity of the deceased Finnish mercenary

An Ilta-Sanomat columnist reported that the newspaper had received confirmation of the identity of the deceased Finnish fighter from several independent sources.

The man was under 30 years old, graduated from college in 2018, lived in Finland in the Pirkanmaa region.

It is reported that the body of the deceased soldier is currently in the Zaporozhye region, in the middle of the week an ambulance will be sent from Finland to pick him up.

One of the Finnish soldiers who arrived in Ukraine in March 2022 said that his colleague was recruited after March 13. According to him, he and the now deceased military man fought together in the International Legion for about three months.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), Eduard Kaburneev, said that over two thousand mercenaries from 71 countries are participating in hostilities in Ukraine against Russia. According to him, 366 citizens of Georgia, 234 citizens of the United States, 233 citizens of Great Britain, as well as 185 citizens of Syria, 70 citizens of Canada and other states have arrived in Ukraine and are fighting on its side.

Why did the Finnish military go to fight for the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

A colleague of the deceased Finnish soldier could not explain why he went as a volunteer to Ukraine, according to him, he did not tell him about the purpose of the trip.

I think he had the same reasons that many of us have – a desire to give his life some meaning. colleague of the deceased Finnish mercenary

The father of the deceased remembered the words of his son that a simple job in a regular schedule is not for him. He also said that his son received a medal for his actions at the front.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that tens of thousands of Americans wanted to fight on the side of Ukraine as part of a foreign legion. According to the publication, more than 20 thousand US citizens have expressed a desire to join the foreign legion, which pays from 500 to 3500 dollars a month. In turn, the mercenaries undertake to serve in the legion for several months.