Cansel Kiziltepe is a member of the Bundestag of the SPD, Kevin Kühnert is deputy SPD party chairman and responsible for the board of directors for real estate, construction and housing

Too many people can no longer afford life in their neighborhoods. Let alone move into a suitable apartment if this becomes necessary – for example because of offspring. The fear of no longer being able to live in your own neighborhood is very real and unfortunately also justified. In addition to the fact that hardly any new apartments have been built for too long, this is primarily due to two business models.

First of all, in modernizations, the main goal of which was a permanent massive rent increase. And not the improvement of the energy balance that we urgently need. We have already been able to pull some teeth out of this business model with the tightening of the rental price brake, fines for modernization and the rent cap. These are all measures that we as the SPD have largely implemented.

The second displacement model is still perfectly legal: converting apartment buildings into condominiums. What the real estate industry sells as a dream of property often means, in reality, for many tenants the impending loss of their own apartment.

Very few can afford the Martian prices for which these apartments are offered. Instead, they have to deal with real estate specialists who try to get them out of the apartments in order to then sell them even more expensively or prepare for the new owners’ own needs.

Stricter conversion rules were agreed in 2018

This problem has been known for years and has worsened rather than relaxed. Berlin has become the Mecca of dismemberers. Because the phenomenon is spreading across Germany, at the urging of the SPD, stricter conversion rules were agreed at the 2018 housing summit in the grand coalition.

Since then we have been waiting for the reform of the building code, which will finally give the districts and municipalities tools to counter this madness.

But the CDU MP Jan-Marco Luczak from Tempelhof-Schöneberg and chairman of the Berlin CDU regional group has fought against it with hands and feet. Now he is celebrating his “success”: The reform of the building law has gone into departmental coordination without new conversion rules.

He is continuing his policy, which he also shows as one of the leading opponents of the rent cap. There is no clearer way of showing a finger to tenants, especially those with low and middle incomes.

A stricter transformation law would also address other problems on the housing market: Far too much money from investors flows into trading in apartments instead of new buildings. The added value of business models that simply buy apartment buildings, divide them up and then sell them on in slices, is negative.

Stricter conversion rules would increasingly shift investments to the new construction sector and thus ultimately also contribute to more apartments.

There is no support for hire purchase or cooperatives

The Berlin CDU MP Jan-Marco Luczak justifies his stance by saying that he wants to promote home ownership. Unfortunately, he forgets that in tense housing markets this is increasingly only a realistic option for people with high incomes.

Models that are aimed at people with low and middle incomes are ignored by him despite lip service: Neither the hire-purchase program called for by the SPD parliamentary group nor common forms of ownership such as cooperatives are supported. The fixation on traditional residential property is at the expense of the many tenants.

The housing crisis is not over even in times of Corona. The price explosion that occurred despite the global economic crisis clearly shows this.

Therefore there is no reason to fall behind the resolutions of the Housing Summit 2018. This also means that the fragmentation of our neighborhood at the expense of the tenants must come to an end.