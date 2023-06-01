The Fujairah Adventure Center revealed the decision to stop entering the mountain trails in the emirate, starting from the current month of June until further notice, which targets individuals and companies approved by the center, stressing that due to the entry of the summer season and high temperatures that exceeded the approved standard in allowing outdoor recreational activities, The center issued the decision to protect people from heat exhaustion, which may cause loss of life.

And the director of the Fujairah Adventure Center, Amr Zain El Din, stated that all outdoor activities related to mountaineering have been stopped for mountaineering enthusiasts through designated mountain paths and amateurs walking on foot in rugged areas, and individuals and companies accredited by the center have been informed not to go out to practice mountain sports throughout the day. Today even in the evening periods.

He stated the need to comply with the decision issued by the center, stressing that the mountain paths will be monitored by the center’s inspectors during the morning and evening periods, in addition to volunteers from the mountainous areas who will monitor any unchecked violator of the laws and decisions issued by the center.

He noted that if any violators practicing mountain climbing or walking through mountain paths are detected, they will be made aware by the inspectors, and in the event of a repeat violation, legal measures will be taken against the violators, whether from individuals or companies, which includes a fine of 25 thousand dirhams for each person who violates the offer. People’s lives are at risk, then the penalty will be increased for those who repeat violations to reach a fine of 50,000 dirhams and stop the company’s activity completely in the emirate.

He stressed that the center has educated individuals and companies through dedicated workshops aimed at controlling their activities and reducing negative practices that directly affect the mountain environment, such as throwing organic waste that affects groundwater in the future, or approaching toxic plants that require immediate medical intervention, and others.

He pointed out that the center monitored some individual behaviors of unaccredited tourism companies in the emirate, as they certify the driver of the bus that transports tourists to mountainous areas as a mountain leader, which is incorrect, given that he is not trained enough to make appropriate decisions during the mountain walk, which endangers people’s lives. At risk, a number of companies that pave mountain paths without official permission were seized.

Zain Al-Din confirmed that the decisions and requirements imposed by the Center on individuals and companies, such as accreditation, the need for companies to obtain accreditation to carry out their activities in the emirate, and other controls; It comes to develop the tourism sector in the emirate and aims to protect citizens, residents and tourists in the country.

On the other hand, governmental and medical agencies in the eastern region are intensifying awareness campaigns to alert amateurs walking in rugged roads and areas, and mountain climbers, of the dangers of practicing this sport in light of the high temperatures that reach 40 degrees Celsius during the daytime, which increases the possibility of them being exposed to fatigue and loss of consciousness that It may take their lives, given the humidity and high temperature of the weather, which increases the risk of dehydration or heat stroke and heat exhaustion.