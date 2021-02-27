Fujairah Appeals Court fined a young man from the Gulf of 3000 dirhams, borrowed his friend’s vehicle for use in work, then used it without any right and sold it for 25 thousand dirhams. The court of first instance ruled the defendant’s innocence of the accusation against him, but the Public Prosecution and the victim did not accept the ruling, so we challenged him with an appeal.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit before the Court of Appeal of Dibba Al Fujairah, in which a lawyer who had appointed her requested to cancel the appealed judgment and the judiciary to compel the appellant to pay 51 thousand dirhams as a temporary civil compensation, and to summon the prosecution witnesses, with the accused being obligated to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

The appellant said in a previous session: “In 2018, the accused called me and he was my friend and asked me for a vehicle to spend an official task related to his work, so I agreed to that and showed him the location of the vehicles belonging to me and told him to choose the vehicle that suits him, and he actually went and chose a (Tahoe) vehicle, An hour after he received the vehicle, he called me and told me that the vehicle had been scratched, and I replied to him (Fadak). However, after a while, he called me and informed me that the vehicle had become in a bad state due to an accident.

He pointed out that he asked the accused in the event that he was compensated by his workplace because he used it to perform work that belonged to it, but he was delaying the answer and changing the subject, what called him to communicate with official bodies to make sure the vehicle was placed and he was surprised that it had not been exposed to any accident and that it was with another person. .

The victim added that he later learned that the defendant sought a mediator in order to sell the vehicle, and contacted the buyer and told him that he had bought it for 25 thousand dirhams, indicating that the buyer did not transport the vehicle in his name given that the accused convinced him that the owner of the vehicle was not present.

The vehicle buyer said in front of the court: “I bought the vehicle from the accused and asked him to transport the vehicle in my name, but he was stalling and saying that the owner of the vehicle is his friend and he is currently traveling,” indicating that four months ago, a person intervened and asked him to return the vehicle to the accused. .

For its part, the Dibba Fujairah Court of Appeal ruled to fine the accused appealed against an amount of 3000 dirhams and obligate him to pay the legally prescribed fees, and to refer the civil case to the competent court while keeping the determination of fees and attorney fees.





