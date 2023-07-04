Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Holidays in Austria: There are certain traffic rules on the Autobahn that drivers should be aware of. © SIMI/imago

Different traffic rules apply in Austria – also for holidaymakers. There is a special rule to be observed on the motorway, otherwise there is a risk of a hefty fine.

Munich – Most drivers are familiar with the speed limits on the motorways in Austria. More than Tempo 130 is generally taboo. So many drive comfortably on the autobahns – but particularly like to be in the middle or fast lane. The “middle lane blocker” does not change to the right lane at all. This annoys others – and can be punished properly in Austria. Incidentally, it is not allowed in Germany either, but there are exceptions.

Austria: A fine of 726 euros is threatened for frequent mistakes on the motorway

There are probably reasons to drive in the middle lane of the Autobahn all the time. For example, the road surface in the right lane is often worse due to the many trucks. Sometimes drivers are just too lazy to change lanes. In doing so, “middle lane blockers” violate the traffic rules. Because, since 1960, the right-hand drive has been in force in Austria. The Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC shares on request Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA by email with:

“According to § 7 paragraph 1 StVO, the driver of a vehicle must always drive as far to the right as possible. Only on marked lanes in the local area and in convoy traffic may the driver freely choose the lane. As a general rule, you should always use the far right lane on freeways and open roads, as long as you are not being overtaken or there is a queue of traffic.”

On all roads in Austria – including the Autobahn – you have to drive as far to the right as possible. “The right-hand drive requirement, and thus also the obligation to use the right lane, applies in principle to multi-lane open country roads and motorways,” is also on the website of the Austrian government to read.

Austria: “Middle lane blocker” threatens a hefty fine

Drivers who drive in the middle or left lane, although the right lane is free, are liable to prosecution, reports today.at. If the right lane is clear over a greater distance of 300 to 400 meters, there is even a risk of a fine of up to 726 euros.

In Austria, however, there is no catalog of fines like in Germany. “In Austria, there are only a few crimes that have uniform penalty rates,” says the ÖAMTC on request.

According to the ÖAMTC, the penalties result from § 99 StVO. Disregarding the requirement to drive on the right would be punished with the general penalty – no minimum penalty, penalty range of up to 726 euros – in accordance with Section 99 Paragraph 3 lit a StVO.

ÖAMTC: Drivers should pay fines on the spot

In practice, however, the amount of the fine is significantly lower. Either drivers have to pay a fine on the spot – called “organ mandate” in Austria. Or the vehicle owner receives a penalty in the mail in the form of an “anonymous decree”.

ÖATMC: “If you disregard the right-hand drive requirement, you can usually expect an anonymous order of 50 to 100. In the case of organ mandates, the penalty is usually somewhat lower.”

In the event of a police check, the Austrian Automobile Club recommends paying the fine immediately. Provided the complaint is justified. If you refuse, it will usually be more expensive.

Austria: Drangler on the Autobahn

“Nevertheless, driving up close, i.e. pushing, activating the headlight flasher or even overtaking on the right, is not an appropriate reaction,” warns the Austrian Autobahnen- und Schnellstrassen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (in shortASFINAG). Failure to observe the safety distance can be punished with a fine of up to 2,180 euros. In the worst case, a driver’s license can be revoked for at least six months. Flashing headlights and pushing could be loud today.at cost up to 726 euros.

Austria is sharpening the catalog of fines

Incidentally, certain traffic violations have become more expensive in Austria since May 1, 2023. Anyone caught using their mobile phone while driving has to pay a fine of up to 100 euros. Anyone who is flashed must expect a fine of up to 140 euros.

Austria will soon take draconian measures against speeders. Vehicles should then be confiscated on the spot, reports the ADAC. These new rules are expected to apply from March 2024.

This threatens “middle lane blockers” in Germany

Pushers in the rear-view mirror: headlight flashers on the Autobahn are actually allowed in Germany. © Imago

As already mentioned, driving on the right also applies in Germany. Blocking the middle lane is considered an administrative offense if it hinders other road users. There is a risk of a fine of 80 euros and a point in Flensburg. If the “middle lane blocker” causes an accident, the fine increases to 100 euros.

Pushing – tailgating is punished according to the current catalog of fines with up to 400 euros and up to three months driver’s license suspension. According to the StVO, the headlight flasher may be used on the motorway to warn of danger or to indicate overtaking. However, in connection with tailgating too closely, the use of the headlight flasher can also be regarded as coercion (criminal offense within the meaning of Section 240 of the Criminal Code), emphasizes the ADAC. (ml)