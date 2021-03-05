Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation fined an accused person of 50 thousand dirhams for publishing incorrect information about the quarantine imposed on him through Snapchat through his personal account.

The case revolves around that the Public Prosecution had accused a young man who committed an act violating security and public order, using the information network and the Internet, when he committed the crime, as he published on the Snapchat site, through his personal account, incorrect information about the quarantine imposed on him on As indicated in the papers, a claim is to be punished according to the federal law regarding combating information technology crimes.

The court of first instance ruled that the accused was convicted of what was attributed to him and punished him with imprisonment for a period of 6 months, along with a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, and his removal from the state, with a suspension of the execution of the imprisonment sentence for a period of 3 years after the verdict became final with the fine, so the accused and the Public Prosecution appealed the ruling, and the Court of Appeal ruled, By accepting the two appeals in form and in the subject, the first of which is: In the Public Prosecution’s appeal to amend the appealed judgment to imprisoning the accused against him for a period of one month and fine him 50 thousand dirhams and upholding him with the exception of that, Second: In the accused’s appeal of his refusal and obligating him to pay fees, then the accused appealed the judgment through cassation, and the Cassation Prosecution presented a memorandum Opinion ended in its conclusion to reject the appeal.

Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation clarified that the defendant had waived the appeal submitted by him according to a signed decision submitted by his representative to this court under a power of attorney that allows him to do so, and the court clarified that since the waiver of the appeal is an abandonment of the litigation, it is necessary according to Articles 108. 112 of The Civil Procedures Law abolishing all litigation procedures, including the report of the appeal, so it must be decided to prove the appellant’s waiver of his appeal, and in view of the aforementioned, the court ruled to prove the defendant’s relinquishment of his appeal, while obliging him to pay the fees owed on him.