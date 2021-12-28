Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the preventive measures and measures for New Year’s celebrations in the emirate, during The meeting held by the committee to review the preparations for the New Year celebrations and the terms of reference and roles of the various work teams.

The Supreme Committee called on all members of society to adhere to the implementation of the preventive measures in place, which are now known to all members of society through continuous awareness campaigns, stressing that everyone’s cooperation in implementing these procedures in a proper manner is the basis for the success achieved by Dubai in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, which calls for Continuing this exemplary cooperation to achieve the first goal of ensuring that precautionary measures are followed, which is the health and safety of all, citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the emirate.

His Highness, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, confirmed that Dubai and the UAE in general have achieved qualitative success in addressing the pandemic based on several factors, the most important of which are community cooperation, concerted efforts and integration of action plans, noting that the preventive measures that are still in force today are due to the Dubai government’s keenness to preserve The health of all members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed said: “We have never stopped monitoring developments in the pandemic and the global situation, as well as work is still in place with all preventive measures recommended by local and international health authorities, and everyone’s cooperation in implementing precautionary measures is essential, the most important of which is face masks, whose wearing constitutes a guarantee. It protects the person, his family, and all those around him.”

new Year celebreation

During the meeting, His Highness the Chairman of the Committee approved the procedures to be followed during the New Year celebrations in Dubai, and failure to comply with them constitutes an explicit violation of the law. Specific fines will be imposed on anyone who violates these procedures, which included:

It is mandatory to wear masks for everyone in the various celebration areas, whether closed or open

Commitment to applying all precautionary measures in closed places, the most important of which are wearing masks and social distancing

A fine of 3000 dirhams for each violator who does not commit to wearing a mask

As for the fireworks, which represent one of the most important aspects of celebrating the New Year, it was decided to hold them in 29 locations in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, allowing everyone to enjoy these events, without the need to crowd in certain areas, which gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy in a safe atmosphere.

