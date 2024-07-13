Dubai Traffic Court fined a 28-year-old Arab man Dh15,000 for causing a traffic accident due to negligence and inattention.

The case facts stated that he was driving his car in an abnormal condition, and while reversing, he did not take into account the circumstances, or exercise the necessary caution and care while driving, which led to him hitting another car and damaging both vehicles.

When he was questioned in the investigation report and the prosecution’s investigations, he confessed to the charge against him, which is a confession that the court was satisfied with, and relied on it along with the technical report of the accident planning experts, and ruled to convict him and punish him with a fine, in addition to suspending his driving license for a period of three months from the date of execution of the ruling.