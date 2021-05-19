Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority have warned the public of the dangers of gathering during traffic accidents and fires, as it poses a threat to their lives and is considered an uncivilized behavior that impedes the efforts of first responder teams and distracts them from performing their basic tasks, and obstructs the arrival of police, civil defense, ambulance and rescue vehicles to the site of the accident.

She emphasized the firm implementation of Article 74 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, which stipulates “obstructing traffic (gathering) during accidents,” a fine of 1000 dirhams.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

