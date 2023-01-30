The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the wage protection system for domestic workers, which is to be officially implemented as of next April, will not be mandatory for owners of 14 professions for domestic workers, including “the house nanny, the cook, the private driver, the guard,” but it called on the employers who work They have the owners of these professions to register their workers “voluntarily” in this system, to benefit from the advantages of electronic salary payment, while the Ministry stressed the need for employers who work for groups covered by the mandatory wage protection system to adhere to the speedy registration of workers in the system before its official application in the first place. From next April, to avoid a fine for not registering domestic workers in the wage protection system, which amounts to 100 dirhams for each worker who is not registered.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation continues to receive requests from employers to register domestic workers who work for them in the wage protection system, which entered into force “experimentally” at the level of domestic workers this month, in preparation for the implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. (675) of 2022. regarding payment of the wages of some domestic workers’ professions through the Wage Protection System, officially, as of next April, as part of the Ministry’s endeavor to develop the system of services provided to employers and citizen and resident families, to meet their aspirations and needs, and in a manner that is consistent with the legislation regulating the work of this category of workers. employment.

The Wage Protection System, which the UAE has applied to workers in the private sector, since 2009, allows employers to pay the wages of their workers and employees, through banks, exchange offices and financial institutions approved and authorized by the Central Bank, to provide a wage payment service in the country, with the aim of providing Safe, efficient and robust mechanism to streamline the timely payment of wages to employees by employers.

The Ministry stressed, in a series of indicative publications that it broadcast on its official accounts on social media platforms, the importance of including the wage protection system, domestic workers, to enhance the principle of transparency, stability and protection of both parties to the contractual relationship, in addition to ensuring that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is constantly informed of data related to wages, and limiting Labor disputes related to wages, in addition to providing a safe work environment for domestic workers, which reflects positively on strengthening the country’s position as an ideal and safe destination for living and working.

She explained that employers can benefit from the advantages of paying the wages of their assistant workers in various professions “electronically”, after registration in the system and contracting with financial authorities authorized by the Central Bank to provide this service, pointing out that the application of this system will be mandatory in five categories. An auxiliary professional is “a private agricultural engineer, a private representative, a home caregiver, a private teacher, and a private trainer.”

The Ministry called on employers who work for one of the five categories compulsorily covered by the wage protection system, to quickly register workers in the system before its official implementation on the first of next April, in order to avoid violations and administrative penalties resulting from not registering domestic workers in the wage protection system, which amount to A fine of 100 dirhams for every worker who is not registered in the system.

The ministry indicated that the wage protection system for domestic workers will not be obligatory for owners of 14 other professions, which are: “employee, sailor, guard, shepherd, groomer, loader, falconer, worker, housekeeper, cook, nanny, farmer, gardener, private driver.” However, it called on the employers who work for the owners of these professions to register their workers “voluntarily” in this system to take advantage of the advantages it provides to them, and the innovative solutions that enable them to pay the wages of their workers in the easiest and most convenient way, on the specified dates, in a way that preserves their right to prove the process of work. Payment of wages, which contributes to the stability of the relationship between the two parties.

And she stated that in order to allow employers to pay the wages of domestic workers through the Wage Protection System, she, in cooperation with the UAE Central Bank, provided the option to pay the wages of domestic workers electronically, for all employers, through banks, exchange offices or financial institutions accredited and authorized to provide the service.

Commitments

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has reiterated its emphasis on the importance of employers’ commitment to conclude an employment contract with the domestic worker, according to the form and mechanisms approved by the Ministry, and to deliver a copy of the contract to the worker, noting the need for the contract to include the names of its parties, the place of work, the date of its conclusion, and the date and type of work commencement. duration of the contract, and the amount of remuneration. The Ministry also stressed the need for the employer to commit to providing the requirements for performing the work agreed upon, and to provide adequate housing for the worker, in addition to food and clothing suitable for performing the work, and good treatment in a way that preserves dignity and bodily safety, as well as bear the cost of medical treatment or health insurance, and pay the necessary compensation resulting. About work injuries and occupational diseases.

The Wage Protection System for domestic workers is scheduled to be officially implemented as of next April.