Sunak, 42, apologized for an “error of judgment” while filming an Instagram message from the back seat of an official government car during a visit to northwest England on Thursday.

The Lancashire Police Force said it had looked into video “circulating on social media which shows a person not wearing a seatbelt, while in a moving car in Lancashire”.

Without naming Sunak, the force said it had “issued an offer conditional on a fixed sentence to a 42-year-old man from London”.

The law in the United Kingdom imposes a penalty of up to 500 pounds ($ 620) for not wearing a seat belt.

A conditional offer means that the person who has been fined pleads guilty but does not go to court. While the police did not specify the amount of the fine that Sonak was punished with.

“The prime minister fully agrees that this was a mistake and has apologised. Of course he will abide by the specified penalty,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

This is the second time Sunak has been fined during his political career.

Last year, when he was chancellor of the exchequer, he was fined £50 for breaking lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic by attending a party inside government offices for a short time.

Sunak was among dozens of officials fined over the Partygate scandal, which involved then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.