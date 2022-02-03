The Fujairah Court of Appeal upheld a ruling that imposed a fine of 3,000 dirhams and deportation outside the country after carrying out the penalty, against a young (Arab) young man who came to the country on a visitor’s visa and started the business of selling bee honey without obtaining a license from the competent official authorities.

The details of the case are due to the security authorities receiving a report stating that there was a visitor begging and selling bee honey to people in the fish and vegetable market. He was arrested with three boxes of honey and a sum of money, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in order to take the necessary measures against him.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the young man denied the accusation of beggary, and admitted that he came from the Emirate of Sharjah to sell honey in the fish market, but someone asked him how much honey? He replied with 50 dirhams, and I was surprised to call the police and report him, while the Public Prosecution charged him with begging and working as a foreigner in the country while holding a visitor visa.

The accused admitted before the court that he sold honey without obtaining a license from the competent official authorities, explaining that he is renewing his residence as a visitor so that his presence in the country is legal, stressing that he did not beg from people in the market, but was practicing the trade of selling honey.

He explained that he buys honey for a value not exceeding 20 dirhams per kilogram and resells it at 50 dirhams per kilogram, adding that he does not have a shop to sell honey, so he wanders between vehicles and in the markets to sell honey as extracted from mountainous areas.

The Fujairah Misdemeanors Court decided that the accused had frankly admitted the second and third charges against him before the police and the Public Prosecution. The Federal Supreme Court has the right to take the confession of the accused against himself and others in any role of the investigation when it is assured of the correctness of his general statements. Therefore, the court condemns the accused on their behalf and punishes him according to the referral articles it adopts. As for the first accusation (begging) it was not proven, so it considers The court acquitted him for the absence of any evidence of beggary, and convicts him of the second and third charges with a fine of 3000 dirhams with deportation outside the country after carrying out the penalty imposed on him.



