Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision to grant golden residency to mosque imams and preachers. Muezzins, preachers, muftis and religious researchers who have completed 20 years of work in Dubai, in addition to a financial honor on the occasion of Eid; This is in appreciation of their efforts and their societal role in introducing true religion, and for their contribution to advancing values and morals and spreading the values of tolerance that characterize the United Arab Emirates, wishing them all success in their lofty message.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#financial #honor #golden #residency #mosque #imams #preachers #muezzins #preachers #muftis
Leave a Reply