Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision to grant golden residency to mosque imams and preachers. Muezzins, preachers, muftis and religious researchers who have completed 20 years of work in Dubai, in addition to a financial honor on the occasion of Eid; This is in appreciation of their efforts and their societal role in introducing true religion, and for their contribution to advancing values ​​and morals and spreading the values ​​of tolerance that characterize the United Arab Emirates, wishing them all success in their lofty message.