A friendship relationship between two Gulf citizens ended in the corridors of the courts, after one of them refused to pay a debt of 52 thousand dirhams to his friend, which forced him to resort to the court, demanding the amount of the debt with legal interest and obligating him to pay 5000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by him as a result of the defendant’s refusal to pay The debt, and the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant should pay 52 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, with 5% legal interest, and he was required to pay expenses and attorney fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that he owed the defendant 52 thousand dirhams, provided that he would return it immediately upon his request, and transferred the amount to his bank account, and due to the strong bonds and ties of friendship between them, he was unable to obtain a written document proving his indebtedness.

The lawsuit papers indicated that the plaintiff asked his friend to return the amount, but he was surprised by his refusal to return it and his procrastination, and more than a year has passed since the debt and he is still procrastinating.

She added that all friendly efforts failed because the plaintiff refused to fulfill the value of the debt, so he resorted to the One Day Court, which contacted the defendant, but he was intransigent in returning the amount, and accordingly the dispute was referred to the Civil Court of First Instance.

The defendant indicated that he had received the amount of the claim from the plaintiff for the purpose of a commercial transaction, and that if the amount was requested without gain, it could be paid within two months.

The court’s ruling stated that the defendant acknowledged the amount received from the plaintiff on the basis of a commercial transaction, and did not provide evidence of the existence of that relationship with the papers. The amount of 52 thousand dirhams approved by him.

Regarding the request for compensation of 5,000 dirhams for material and moral damages, the court considers that in the court of interest there is sufficient compensation for the plaintiff, who did not decide the damages he suffered in the case sheet, which is what his request came without a valid basis of reality and law, and the court tends to reject it, And accordingly, it required the defendant to pay the plaintiff 52 thousand dirhams, the value of the squandered amount, with 5% legal interest. Other requests were rejected, and he was obliged to pay expenses and attorney fees.