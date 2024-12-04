A financial bar that defrauded 52 million euros with false investments falls

Agents of the National Police and the Tax Agency have dismantled a criminal organization based in the Community of Madrid that defrauded 52 million euros through the financial chiringuito method, in which the members convinced the victims to carry out investments. that never materialized.

33 people have been arrested and 12 searches have been carried out in five homes and seven offices, where 200,000 euros in cash, four vehicles, more than 40 mobile phones, 12 high-end watches, computer equipment, and 21 works of art have been seized. and facsimiles valued at 200,000 euros, according to the Police and the Tax Agency.

The investigation began at the end of 2023 after complaints from several people who said they had lost all their money after a series of investments through an alleged international stockbroker.

So far, 29 victims have been located, who have suffered economic damage of more than 2 million euros, but the amount defrauded between 2017 and 2024 would exceed 52 million.