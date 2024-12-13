2024 ends. In economic termsthis year has brought about the drop in interest rates, the record rise in housing and rent prices and some modifications in existing regulations such as, for example, unemployment benefits or the interprofessional minimum wage.

Those looking to invest over the next year remain attentive to any developments that may arise in accordance with their interests, but they also undoubtedly look at what risks any movement they make with their money may entail.

In this sense, Edu Estallo, financial advisor known on the social network @ASESOREFAhas told in a thread on this platform what the main risks anticipated by “institutional investors”.

The big risks for investors in 2025, according to an advisor

According to them, “the high valuations in some investment markets variable income» generate uncertainty, just as the markets remain attentive to the interest rates. During 2024, there has been a change in monetary policy. In the case of the ECB, in October, the price of money remained at 3.25%, this being the second consecutive cut that occurred in the year.









That is why this expert assures that this issue will continue to be a “key” issue during the next 12 months, especially due to its impact on “fixed income and the economy”. Regarding the former, Estallo affirms that the uncertainty lies in seeing “how the portfolios will react to possible rate movements, especially corporate and sovereign bonds.”

Regarding the latter, he states that sectors such as technology and discretionary consumption “may be more vulnerable to corrections.” In this sense, given the context, this advisor assures that investors are seeking refuge in defensive assets and diversifying strategies to “protect themselves from the volatility that may arise.”

Estallo explains that to determine these factors, exhaustive monitoring of geopolitics, the evolution of inflation and other economic factors will be key so that large investors can carry out successful strategies.