He Blue Cross They had one of the most impressive transfer markets in recent semesters and it can be said that they made a real mess; however, as the market progressed, some departures were made and now there is a feeling of dissatisfaction among the fans.
Although the million-dollar bets of Giakoumakis and Luis Romo They made headlines and ended up rounded off with the arrivals of Jorge Sanchez and Mountaineerthe satisfaction was cancelled when the losses of two defenders were confirmed.
First it was Carlos Salcedowho asked to leave the team after the family tragedy he suffered; but later the departure of Rafael Guerreroso in a matter of weeks, he was left with almost no substitutes for the central defense.
The answer is clear. The fans of Blue Cross is crying out for the signing of a central defenderbecause in different fan forums the survey has been established and the general feeling is that The Machine They need a high-level defender to compete for everything and give rotation to the squad.
And it is that, at this moment, Blue Cross “only” has to Gonzalo Piovi and Willer Ditta As defenders, both starters are irremovable, but behind them are only the young Luis Iturbide, Cristian Jiménez and Raymundo Rubio, all under 23 years old.
If we add to this the problem that Martin Anselmi He likes to play with a third advanced centre-back, or a very deep defensive midfielder, as he was Salcedo and now does Dullas the need for one more defender to be able to rotate in the tournament becomes more evident.
Despite Blue Cross has a great team, the defense was the only place relatively lacking options; however, it must be remembered that The sky blue team no longer has foreign quotas and in addition, minutes must be added for the youth rule, another point for which they could have avoided signing another defender.
