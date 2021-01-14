Although it may sound cliché, Real Murcia will play a real final next weekend. It is true that next Sunday will be only January 17 but, unlike previous years, there will only be eight more days ahead for the end of the first phase of the competition. For this reason, a slip against the Nasrid subsidiary can mark the future of Adrián Hernández’s team, whose main and non-negotiable objective is to grab one of the 36 places to play the future Pro League. A new category that will be a much improved Second B, with only forty teams, with a higher level and possibility of income, and that will be very close to professional football.

Staying at the end of the first phase of eighteen games in the top three would ensure the Granas a ticket to that category, and failure to do so will force those who fail to face a tough play-off to get it. For this reason, for Real Murcia it is essential to finish on the podium, although for this they must improve since after nine rounds played, they are not yet a reliable team and they have not finished hooking themselves to the highest part.

THE KEYS 1 A direct rival: The Nasrid subsidiary is fifth, with one point less than the granas. Whoever loses on Sunday can be far from the third place that gives access to the Pro. 2 Golaveraje at stake: Given that Tenorio’s team beat Enrique Roca in the first leg, a draw on Sunday or a red defeat would put the Granada players ahead in the event of a tie on points at the end. 3 Rivals. The second and third in the standings, Linares and Córdoba, visit Yecla and Lorca. If both win and Murcia lose, the third place in the subgroup could be very far for the granas.

Next Sunday, at 12 noon, he visits the fifth classified of the subgroup, a powerful subsidiary with heavy artillery, in a duel that can be a great boost for the Granas or a huge hit if they screw up again. A victory would reaffirm him as a candidate to be among the top three, but a defeat would leave him very touched since, in addition, it would reinforce a direct rival.

Tenorio’s team already won at Enrique Roca in the first round and has shown its potential to fight to the end for third place



There are several keys to considering Sunday’s clash, even if it is a match in January, as a final. Other years, at this point, there would be about twenty games left for the end of the regular league, but this season there are only nine left and any slip can be decisive. This season is different from the previous ones and not only because of the competition format, but also because of what all the teams are played. While reaching the Pro League is relatively easy this campaign since 36 teams out of a total of 102 will achieve it, the next one the access will be more complicated and the filter will be greater.

Nuha Marong, a danger



Everything indicates, if UCAM and Córdoba meet the predictions and profit from their powerful squads, that the third place in subgroup B of group IV will be played between Linares, Murcia and Recreativo Granada, the next rival of the granas . The Nasrid team has one point less in the classification than the Murcian but, after a busy start due to the cases of Covid in its squad, it has set the course.

He arrives at Sunday’s clash after falling in the Be Soccer La Condomina against UCAM, although he showed his power with a squad that mixes veteran and young players such as Nuha Marong, a striker from Gambia who has 4 goals and is a danger for the opposing defenses. The rival has figures similar to those of the red team, with 11 goals in favor and 9 against, and has only lost against the first two in the table.

In addition, Sunday’s clash is vital also because of the great goals between the two teams. The team led by David Tenorio won in the first round at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia, coming back from a match in which the Granas went ahead with a goal from Chumbi. In the final stretch of the duel played on November 15, Montoro and Migue García, formerly of UCAM, turned the score around. Murcia, therefore, should win in the sports city of Granada, and if it is by more than one goal difference, the better. If he does, he will have recovered the goal with the Nasrid subsidiary, while if he loses or draws he will be at the end of the first phase of the competition below the Granada in case of a tie on points. Therefore, apart from the three points at stake, the game can be decisive to settle the direct classification to the Pro.

Yecla and Lorca earrings



As if that were not enough, the first day of the second round of the first phase is treacherous and decisive for Adrián Hernández’s team, especially if he does not win. In case of defeat, Recreativo Granada would surpass them in the table by two points, a punishment that will be much worse depending on what Linares and Córdoba do, second and third in the standings.

The Jaen team visits La Constitución to face Yeclano and a victory would place them at 20 points. Córdoba, for its part, visits Artés Carrasco and is the favorite to beat Lorca Deportiva and reach 18. Therefore, if all the results are against Murcia, the Granas could finish fifth or sixth, depending on whether Betis Deportivo gets rid of El Ejido, already more than one match from third place. A luxury that a Real Murcia who did not win last Sunday to the penultimate of the table cannot be allowed and that this Sunday cannot fail against a direct rival.

Andrés Abenza dies



On the other hand, Murcia knew yesterday the death of Andrés Abenza, nicknamed ‘the bricklayer’, a forward born in Archena in 1942. He played for Real Murcia from 1996 to 1971, in Second Division and was trained by technicians such as José María Martín, Vidal , Belló or José Víctor, among others. In addition, Andrés Abenza played in groups such as Águilas, Alcoyano, Lorca and Yeclano.