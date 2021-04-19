Butarque dresses in silence to welcome his first final in the decisive stretch of the championship. Anomalous times these in which the parties that decide seasons are disputed drowned by the noise of nowhere and condemned, like this one, to a triple exile: without public, on Monday and at seven in the afternoon. The camouflage of the anodyne disguises this vital Leganés and Ponferradina (follow the game live on As.com). Looks are deceiving: atufa a key shock in the aspirations of both groups.

It is even more so for those of the Bierzo, tireless pursuers of the play-offs. The privileged positions now orbit seven points above their eighth place after yesterday Rayo did not go from a draw to zero against Logroñés. The one to assault Butarque for the first time in its history it would be a unique opportunity to re-engage in the dream of ascending and, incidentally, would intimidate a group of heads not yet too threatened by the pursuers. Of win, the distance from the Sports with the Lega would be reduced to five points.

Leganés is looking for himself

It happens that for him Leganes the party also has superlative importance. First, because the day has been conducive to their interests. If he wins today, he could even assault the third place, owned by the Almeria. Everything will depend of what the Andalusians do against Espanyol in the duel that will start right after of what happens in Butarque.

“To win Ponfe will not guarantee the play-off, but it will be fundamental“, warned already in the previous one Garitano who has been alternating the coach slate and the couch of psychologist. After making direct ascent almost impossible, the Leganes he seeks himself and, incidentally, the delusion which was always fuel for their successes. Because some in the locker room (also in the club) it doesn’t motivate them play a ascent phase, the same one that not long ago would have been a reason for a local festival and absolute cucumber pride. Contrasts.

East Recycling process it goes through the reformulation of a Lega with the threat of a gap in two directions. One, for the casualties, which mainly affect defense. Palencia, Miquel and Bustinza (in addition to Lasure) are still in the infirmary and they will weaken a rear with only three born center-backs and a pure right-back available. Javi rubio, right-handed lane of the subsidiary, will make the leap to the call to reinforce the rear. The other crack starts precisely from defensive weakness. The tendency to fit in each game is a matter of concern in the dugout.

Only one loss in nine games

On the other bench, Jon Perez Bolo (another Lezama product, like Garitano) will have to rebuild the left-back by the short from Moi Delgado. Adri Castellano is shaping up to be a replacement. Gaspar Y Sielva will be doubts until the end. The latter, by the way, shares with the cucumber Rubén Pardo being the top second-hand foul gunner: three goals add up each.

Those of the Bierzo add only one defeat in the last nine games. Mattable streak for the six draws that have allowed him follow the wake of the play-off without approaching what they would like. For this reason, winning the end of the triple exile today is seen as fundamental in the interests of Bercia.

Keys Leganés:

Specific mistakes. Leganés have given a good image in their last games, but occasional mistakes have condemned them to suffer too much.

Right side. The casualties of Palencia and Bustinza leave the right-back of Leganés in a notable unknown. Rosales and Tarín have been its last occupants.

Ponferradina Keys:

Too many ties. Deportiva is having a hard time getting the games ahead and has three draws and one defeat in the last four days.

50 points. The Berciano team will try to overcome the barrier of 50 points that has been resisting in recent weeks.

As to follow Leganés: Gaku

The Japanese has returned to the core with chevrons. Against Mallorca and Espanyol he touched perfection in passing. Garitano has faith in his performance. Mo

As to follow Ponferradina: Juergen

The Colombian midfielder is gaining stripes in recent weeks and aims to repeat in the eleven with Erik Morán.