José María Giménez has once again had his greatest enemy in injuries. The Uruguayan is a pillar in Simeone’s defensive system when he manages to pick up a rhythm, but the physical problems do not stop weighing down his performance and, after feeling discomfort again in Elche, Giménez has been left out of the starting scheme against Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad and Osasuna, matches with LaLiga in a fist.

The evolution of Felipe, from less to more this course, has settled him next to Savic in the center of the rear, with Hermoso varying between outlining to the left in the line of three behind to participate directly as a winger. However, Atlético will play LaLiga in Zorrilla, where if they beat Valladolid (or match what Madrid does against Villarreal) they will be champion. And for the big date, a whole final, Simeone will not be able to count on Savic, the best defender of the season and who is suspended after seeing his fifteenth warning. Without the Montenegrin, everything indicates that Giménez will once again have his opportunity in the eleven.

In total, between coronavirus and muscle problems, The Uruguayan has only been able to play 25 games, 20 of them in the league. He has missed almost half of the season on one of his toughest courses in terms of physical discomfort. But whenever Giménez can play, he leaves his skin and life on the field. One of the footballers with whom the fan can most identify due to his intensity, courage and feeling towards colors. This course, when he has been able to play, has adapted perfectly to act as a closure in the three centrals due to his speed and aggressiveness when stealing and has had great performances.

Along with captain Koke, Giménez is the only player in the squad that LaLiga lifted in the 2013-14 season. This time he wants to repeat it, but on the grass. In that championship he had just arrived at the club at the age of 18 and He barely participated in one league game (and two in the Copa del Rey). Now he is one of the heavyweights of the locker room and Being able to participate in Zorrilla is a reward for their continuity and fight for the team, With eight years working under Simeone at Atlético. Giménez wants to add a new title and may have the opportunity to do so with a leading role in an entire final, with the victory between eyebrows for the rojiblancos.