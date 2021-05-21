The Villarreal it is a few days away from the first ending of its history. For the Castellón team, Wednesday’s appointment in Poland It is the game he had always dreamed of, the game of his life, his end. It is normal and natural that all yellow fans are now more aware of Wednesday, leaving in the background the League. The problem is that for the club this meeting is decisive for its sporting and economic future. Villarreal, regardless of what happens in Poland, where a title is played and also a place in the Champions League, you have at least to do more than what the Betis to ensure via the League repeat at least presence in the Europa League and not in that new competition that will launch the UEFA.

To that need, the weight of the game is added, which means winning at Real Madrid at home … and playing the whites in the League. In addition, Villarreal has the option of preparing its fiber against the king of the finals and titles. In other words, a final as a rehearsal for the final. And of course, what a bag of morals those of Emery on Tuesday when they travel to Poland if they beat Madrid. It would be a warning to Red Devils.