The waters of the Levante have given us an exciting natural spectacle. A majestic fin whale was spotted a few miles off the coast of Sori, right in front of the bow of the motor vessel “Città di Camogli”. The sighting was reported by Captain Mattia Chiaschetti of the Golfo Paradiso shipping company: “It was swimming peacefully four hundred meters from the coast right in front of our bow”. The fin whale, one of the largest cetaceans in the world, is a fascinating presence in the Ligurian Sea. This sighting not only enchanted the passengers and crew of the motor vessel but also represents a positive sign for the marine biodiversity of the region. The motor vessel “Città di Camogli” was sailing for one of the usual tourist excursions through the waters of the Golfo Paradiso when the snorting of the large cetacean attracted the attention of the captain and passengers of the vessel sailing during the Tour of the two gulfs (a route that connects the Old Port of Genoa to Portofino, passing through Camogli, San Fruttuoso). “Fin whales feed on krill, small shrimp the size of a finger. They can eat up to 2 tons a day. They take in large quantities of food-rich water in their mouths; with the help of the tongue, the water is expelled from the mouth and the baleen, a sort of large filter that replaces the teeth, retains the food – explains Alessandro Verga, biologist on board the Golfo Paradiso company – The sighting is common in our sea since this species of fin whale lives permanently within the entire Mediterranean, constituting a separate population from that of the Atlantic Ocean. Fin whales can talk to each other from several kilometers away, but their vocalizations are too low-pitched to be heard by the human ear. The fin whale is the second largest animal in the world.”



