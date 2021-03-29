For the first time, the film by Russian director Ilya Naishuller “Nobody” topped the US film distribution. Reported by Variety.

Over the past weekend, the film grossed $ 6.7 million in theaters, ahead of the Disney cartoon “Paradise and the Last Dragon” and the fantastic tape “The Tread of Chaos.” In total, “Nobody” earned $ 11.7 million with a budget of $ 16 million. The premiere of Naishuller’s film took place on March 18 this year.

It is noted that this is the first time that a film by a Russian director is in the lead in the American box office. The closest to such an achievement was Timur Bekmambetov’s militant “Especially Dangerous” in 2008. However, due to competition with WALL-E, the tape took only second place in the first weekend, having collected more than $ 50 million in the United States.

“Nobody” tells the story of an unremarkable family man, Hutch Mansell, who decides to take revenge on the criminals who broke into his house. The main role in the film was played by Bob Odenkerk, known for the TV series Breaking Bad and Better Call Soul. The film also stars Christopher Lloyd, Alexey Serebryakov and Alexander Pal.