The tragedy of the Titan bathyscaphe will form the basis of a new feature film. This was reported on September 29 Deadline.

It is noted that the filming will be carried out by MindRiot Entertainment, which previously presented the documentary film Salvaged (“Saved”) about the sunken ship.

The authors want to talk about the preparation for the dive, as well as what happened during and after the submarine disappeared from radar.

“The film will not only pay tribute to those involved in the submarine sinking and their families, but will also serve as an occasion to reflect on the anxiety about what the media is now. The truth is the most important thing. And the world has a right to the truth, and not to tidbits shoved down our throats by those looking for their five minutes of fame,” quotes one of the film’s screenwriters, lawyer Jonathan Kesey.

On June 19, OceanGate Expeditions announced the disappearance of the Titan bathyscaphe with its crew during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck. He lost contact with the research vessel Polar Prince approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive on the morning of June 18.

There were five people on board, including British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, and French diving pilot Paul-Henri Nargolet.

On June 21, it was noted that the bathyscaphe’s hull had technical problems, in particular, it was showing signs of cyclic fatigue.