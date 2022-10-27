Released from captivity, LNR fighter Chupra accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of killing his two wounded colleagues

Alexander Chupra, a fighter of the Luhansk People’s Republic released from Ukrainian captivity, said that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed two wounded servicemen of the LNR People’s Militia during their capture, reports RIA News.

Chupra accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of killing his two wounded colleagues and said that this happened when the encircled people ran out of opportunities to resist. Together with the military of the LPR, he took all-round defense, “but as it turned out, everything was unsuccessful.”

“Well, I think I’ll pretend to be dead … I’m lying, a serviceman comes up to me [украинский]shoves me with his foot, he wanted to kill me first, he saw that my eyes were flickering [жмурятся] from the rain,” Chuprah said.