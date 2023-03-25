“Military Affairs” showed a video with a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, running after an armored personnel carrier that abandoned him

The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were thrown onto the battlefield and forced to run after the leaving armored personnel carrier, one of them got on the video, which was shown by the Voyennoye delo publication in its Telegram-channel.

The footage was filmed by a Russian drone at one of the sites in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). The Ukrainian military boarded an American M113 armored personnel carrier and decided to quickly leave the battlefield. When the combat vehicle started moving, the remaining fighters ran out after it, but could not catch up with it.

One Ukrainian managed to stop the APC on the road, but due to the tightly closed door, he could not get into it. A few seconds later, the American M113 abruptly drove forward, and the military had to run down the road behind him.

Earlier, a video appeared in which a Ukrainian soldier wounded in the leg asked for help from a Russian drone operator filming him at that moment. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw a colleague on the battlefield, who received a serious leg injury. He was evacuated by the Russian military.