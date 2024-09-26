Mash: A conscript soldier with a machine gun escaped from the Patriot Park near Moscow

An armed conscript soldier escaped from the Patriot Park in the Moscow region. The 19-year-old serviceman is currently wanted.

During a shooting range at a multifunctional fire center, the young man suddenly disappeared. The soldier reportedly went into the woods.

By now, police departments have been issued descriptions of the fugitive. According to preliminary information, the soldier had a machine gun and ammunition for the weapon. How declares Telegram channel Baza, at the moment the police, as well as employees of the Russian Guard of the Moscow region, are searching for the young man.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

The escaped soldier served in the Preobrazhensky Regiment

It is known that the fugitive’s name is Daniil F., and he is a resident of Ryazan. The soldier was called up for military service, and was given the opportunity to serve in the prestigious Preobrazhensky Regiment.

To get into this regiment, all candidates undergo a rigorous selection process. On the official website of the Preobrazhensky Regiment are indicated specific criteria that arriving servicemen must meet. Among them are a height of at least 175 centimeters, no tattoos, good physical fitness, excellent vision and hearing, and so on. In addition, the regiment does not accept candidates whose relatives live outside the Russian Federation, as well as those who are in any way connected with breaking the law.

Shortly after the information about the soldier’s escape appeared, his first photograph was published online. The picture shows the young man in a military uniform.

Photo: Max Vetrov / RIA Novosti

Earlier, several Russian military personnel were charged after they escaped from their military unit.

Earlier, on September 26, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) issued a federal search for a serviceman named Vasily Kudryavtsev. The soldier voluntarily left the military unit in Armavir where he was serving.

The department stated that a criminal case has been opened against the fugitive under Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Unauthorized abandonment of a unit or place of service”). It is also reported that Kudryavtsev is registered in Armavir, he is 52 years old.

Related materials:

On September 10, it was reported that a 65-year-old serviceman had been detained in Yekaterinburg for escaping from a military unit in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A case was also opened against him under Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It is known that since 2022, the Russian has been participating in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine as a private machine gunner, and he decided to go to the SVO zone as a volunteer. In March 2024, the man escaped from the military unit.