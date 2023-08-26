A fighter plane has crashed near a base of the US Marine Corps in San Diego (California)this branch of the Armed Forces reported this Friday about the accident, in which the pilot did not survive.

The plane, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet designed to be shipped on aircraft carriers, crashed at 11:54 p.m. local time on Thursday (0654 GMT on Friday), near the base of the Marines in the Miramar neighborhood of San Diego.



The rescue team found the body of the pilot this Friday morning, the NBC network specified.

According to the official statement cited by that channel, there were no other passengers on the plane. The identity of the deceased will not be made public until 24 hours after his relatives have been informed.

The Miramar military base was not damaged by the plane crash. That base houses the Third Wing of the Marine Corps, the main aviation unit of that body on the west coast of the United States.

Some 15,000 people -among the military and their families- live in the San Diego area because they work at that base, details the website of the installation itself.

The plane that crashed was not part of that 3rd Marine Corps Wing and was flying nearby in the same timely manner, The Marine Corps said in its statement.

The crashed plane is distinguished by being capable of carrying air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles and a host of other weapons, in addition to being able to fly at a speed of more than 1,900 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 12 kilometers.

