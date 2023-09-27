Ura.ru: Kurgan fighter of the Wagner PMC spoke about the capture of two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers by screaming

A Kurgan fighter from the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” told how during the assault his colleague, originally from Bashkiria, had his weapon jammed. Then a comrade was able to capture two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the help of a scream and the butt of a machine gun, reports Ura.ru.

“We were cleaning the trenches. One of my colleague’s machine gun jammed while two Ukrainian soldiers ran out of the dugout towards him. He was not taken aback, yelled at them and put them both to the ground with his butt. Then he disarmed the “tongues” [пленных] and calmly took him away,” shared a PMC fighter.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the status of the Wagner PMC in the country. In response to a journalist’s question about whether a private military company in the Russian Federation will remain in the form of an independent combat unit, the Russian leader noted: “There is no such legal entity.”