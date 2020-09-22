In the Tver region of Russia, a military Su-30 fighter crashed. We will remind, in March, a Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea near Feodosia.

As reported by the headquarters of the Western Military District in a commentary to Interfax, the new incident occurred during a scheduled flight.

The crew managed to eject. The pilots got in touch, they were safely evacuated from the accident site.

The plane fell in the forest, there are no casualties or destruction on the ground.

The reasons for the crash have already begun to be studied by a special commission of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

We will remind, earlier in the network got a video of a dangerous air provocation, which the Russian plane staged over the Mediterranean Sea. Then he almost shot down a US military plane.

