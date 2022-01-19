In 2018 the terrible accident that had led him to a coma: after three years of struggle, Diego Scaccabarozzi gave up and died forever

A fate as tragic as it is cruel, that of a very young man of only 22 years old from Monticello Brianza, in the province of Monza and Brianza. Diego Scaccabarozzi, this was his name, he died in recent days after spending more than three years in a medically induced coma. He was the victim of a terrible car accident at the end of 2018 and struggled to survive until the end. But in the end, unfortunately, hopes were extinguished forever.

Tears, pain and deep emotion for the mourning which affects not only a family, but an entire community.

It was July 7, 2018 and Diego he was only 19 years old. He was in the car with three other friends and they were driving along a road in Sirtori, in the Lecco area, when another car overwhelmed them, reducing the car into a pile of metal sheets.

The intervention of the rescuers, who had transported all four of the boys, was timely in the hospital in red code. Of all, Diego was the one who had suffered the worst consequences. In the impact he had lost consciousness and the doctors had operated on him urgently to try in every way to save his life.

However, the successful operation did not prevent the boy from ending up in one state of coma.

State of coma from which Diego Scaccabarossi he never woke up anymore.

Condolences for the death of Diego Scaccabarozzi

The hopes Of all those who loved the boy, who was now 22, yes they are gone forever together with him in recent days.

His heart stopped beating forever and there sadness devastated the soul of anyone who was aware of his situation.

“One thousand two hundred ninety-one days of imprisonment and pain during which death mocked our hopes“. This is how the parish priest of Monticello, Don Marco Crippa, who yesterday celebrated the boy’s funeral.

On Facebook, under Diego’s photo, one teacher who had taught him when he was little wrote a message which really moved everyone. Here are his words: