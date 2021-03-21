The tension between the Minister of Security Sabina Frederic and her Buenos Aires counterpart Sergio Berni does not cease and threatens to become a political problem between the Government and the Province, between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

When it seemed that the scandal by the public insults of the minister Axel Kicillof to the Secretary of Security Eduardo Villalba was dissipating, Frederic criticized Berni and reopened an indisputable wound between the two administrations.

The Buenos Aires minister – backed by the governor, Máximo y Cristina Kirchner– He answered Frederic and questioned the actions of the National Executive in the operation to find M., the 7-year-old minor who kept public opinion in suspense during her captivity. There are cross accusations and denials.

The calm of the rainy Saturday was interrupted with the statements of the Minister of Security. Frederic had received between Thursday and Friday the explicit support of the Government, which as never before pressed for Berni to resign.

After the Dantesque press conference in which the Buenos Aires minister insulted Villalba, struggled with him and called Frederic “useless” – in front of dozens of witnesses – the Casa Rosada shielded the head of the Security Portfolio. That same Thursday, Frederic spoke with the President, met for an hour with the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, received the support of the other ministers and the group of 100 women government officials.

With such a fresh background, Frederic was encouraged to criticize Berni in public. Those responsible for the presidential communication, as in every public intervention of the ministers, they were aware.

“There is a question here that has nothing to do with the government and the development of a project, but with officials who have an egotism that does not allow them to see the institutionality,” she declared in statements to Radio 10. Questioned about the nature of her enmity with Berni, the minister moved from the center. “Oh I do not know. You have to ask him, but I don’t think it’s just a problem with me. It is a major problem. He did not directly involve me, this time he fought with the Secretary of Security (Eduardo Villalba). It is not a problem with me, it is of another order“, Held. Close to the minister they pointed out what “other order” he was referring to. “As long as Kicillof supports Berni, he is political. They want to undermine a government coalition”They argued.

Frederic did not notice that Berni had involved her: he described her as useless, almost a subtle and chivalrous compliment next to the things they heard him say in private.

After the Province recognized that this time the minister had exceeded his limits and the news had spread from the spotlight, the appearance of the minor, Berni met with Kicillof and it was endorsed. With that security and before the consultation of Clarionhe replied to Frederic. “Ego fights happen when there are two. There was only one working here. Let Frederic say what the problem is, explain what he did, where was Gendarmería“, hammer.

In the detachment of the Bonaerense in Puente 12, in La Matanza, where Berni has his office set up, they question that the most prestigious federal security force had not been more involved in the disappearance of the minor.

Berni does not regret the insults to the Secretary of National Security. “What I told Villalba was not out of emotion, I was quite controlled,” he said. It is worth remembering Berni’s self-control that flooded the front pages of all the media on Thursday and was the talk of politics. “What are you doing here in a suit, you son of a bitch. You didn’t call me all day and now you’re coming to take your picture. We have been looking for her for 24 hours and you appear now. I’m going to screw you up. You and your minister, who is useless, do bad to the police ”, said the Buenos Aires minister to the virtual national vice minister.

Those who spoke with him in the last hours state that the minister’s anger is genuine and that he challenges him even as a family man. Berni is convinced that members of the Nation’s security forces told the prosecutor on Wednesday night that the Buenos Aires had found M. “They gave this information to the prosecutor and the operation was paralyzed for several hours at night, in a period that could be crucial to safeguard the integrity of the minor,” says the provincial minister.

Close to Frederic they flatly deny those versions. They claim that the judge and the two prosecutors who intervened in the case worked side by side with the Federal Police throughout the week in the situation room set up on the fourth floor of the Ministry of Security.

They also require that the Gendarmerie participation it was strictly necessary. They collaborated with the analysis of the security cameras. They emphasize that the prosecution gave intervention to the Federal police, which was the main national force involved in the search. More than 40 civilian personnel from 10 brigades the superintendency for the search for disappeared persons and the search for fugitives; in addition to trained dogs. They also used a PFA night vision helicopter. For Berni it was not insufficient, it was non-existent.

In the Government they indicate that Berni did not speak to the prosecutors and that one of them, in an operation, found dozens of Buenos Aires police officers who did not respond to her. In Nation they do not rule out that the Buenos Aires minister received information from his Buenos Aires counterpart, the deputy head of government Diego Santilli, with whom Berni built a solid relationship. The City Police, where the minor disappeared, also participated in the operations by order of the prosecution. Frederic asked for information to verify if the Buenos Aires police delayed taking the complaint from M. Berni’s mother, for his part, he held the national minister responsible for the excesses in the Maradona wake Y the stones to the President in Chubut. “It’s a disaster, he doesn’t understand anything,” he says privately.

The resolution of the case also divides waters. Frederic assures that the Sofia Alert ordered by her, which obliges television channels to publish every 20 minutes the image of children who are alleged victims of kidnapping, was decisive. She presented a report to Cafiero on the matter and is concerned that the channels do not comply in other cases with the initiative similar to those in other countries and that in Argentina she used for the first time Patricia bullrich in 2019.

For Berni it is simply a “chamullo”. The Buenos Aires minister considers, however, that the role of the media was fundamental, but that responded to the interest that the case aroused. That is why he defends his interventions on television that so irritated the Casa Rosada. “Television is the only way to talk to the kidnapper and inform him that he is being sought; it can prevent him from killing the victim ”, explain the Buenos Aires minister’s laderos, who in turn point out that the PFA delayed the attention to the girl to appear. “What is unworthy is the insensitivity”They heard Berni say.

The deployment of security forces federal -especially Gendarmerie- in the province is the background of the fight between Berni and Frederic. In the Province they continue to question that the Nation has mobilized 3957 agents of Gendarmerie, Prefecture, Federal Police, Airport Security Police in 31 districts of Greater Buenos Aires and in Mar del Plata. “They say there are 4 thousand troops, let them say where they are”Complains Berni, who also has a tight relationship with mayors and ensures that Frederic lies to him to the president.

Alberto Fernández and Frederic, in the office of the President. Photo: Presidency

The tension transcends the security policy. Frederic’s political boss is Alberto Fernandez; Berni’s, Cristina Kirchner. For now, the Buenos Aires minister continues to keep in his office the photo with the President that he gave her.