BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in France Sunday, 2 January 2022, 21:27



The French presidency of the Council of the European Union started with controversy at home. The Gallic Government withdrew this Sunday the EU flag that had been flying alone since last December 31 under the Arc de Triomphe and that had provoked the ire of the right and the extreme right in the middle of the electoral campaign. «A beautiful patriotic victory at the beginning of 2022! The Executive has been forced to withdraw the flag of the European Union from the Arc de Triomphe, “the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen celebrated on Twitter. “Thanks to the massive mobilization of all lovers of France and the Republic to make Emmanuel Macron turn back,” added the third candidate in voting intention in the first round of the presidential elections in April, behind Macron and the conservative Valérie Pécresse.

To kick off the rotating French presidency of the EU, numerous monuments, from the Elysee Palace to the Eiffel Tower, were illuminated in blue on New Year’s Eve and will remain so for a few days. And the Government placed a huge European flag under the Arc de Triomphe, where in great national celebrations they usually raise the Gallic flag.

The candidates of the right and the extreme right tore their clothes this weekend when they saw that the tricolor flag did not fly in that Parisian monument that houses the eternal flame and the tomb of the unknown soldier. They described its “replacement” by the EU flag as “provocation”, “outrage”, “erasure of French identity” and “attack” on the country’s identity. And the most Eurosceptic took advantage of the occasion to criticize the pro-European Macron.

“Let’s look to the future,” the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday, sharing a photograph of the Eiffel Tower illuminated in blue and with the twelve yellow stars of the EU flag that form a circle and symbolize the union.

“Deceptive ghost”



“Our gaze is directed towards a French future,” Le Pen replied to Macron, tweeting a photograph of the Iron Lady in the colors of the Gallic flag. “We share a civilization with Europeans, but our destiny will be embellished with our national colors. The ghost of Emmanuel Macron’s (European) super state is out of date and is deceptive, ”added Le Pen. “President, I will return the French to their country,” promised the ultra-nationalist candidate.

Following the withdrawal of the European Union flag from the Arc de Triomphe, the Elysee Palace denied that it gave in to pressure from the right and the extreme right. “The (European) flag was scheduled to be removed on Sunday. There has been no going back, “said Clement Beaune, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, on France Inter radio.

“We have never removed, replaced, the French flag,” Beaune said. The Secretary of State recalled that the tricolor symbol does not wave permanently under the Arc de Triomphe, but only does so on the occasion of major ceremonies, such as during the national holiday of July 14 or November 11, commemorating the armistice of 1918 which ended the First World War.

The fact that the current French presidency of the EU coincides with the campaign for the presidential elections in April and the legislative elections in June will surely feed back the controversies in Paris and Brussels. The opposition fears that Macron will use the EU presidency for electoral purposes. They, as has been seen with this controversy, will not lose the goose either