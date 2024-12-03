The first rule of fight club is that dedication and determination must be seen on the field when games do not go as expected.

The second rule of the Blaugrana version of fight club is that they do talk about the fight. It is appealed to and claimed to get out of the hole. Where you cannot reach with football, you have to reach with desire and desire, Hansi Flick came to ask.

And the third rule is that the day after the coach says it publicly you have to fight. In this case, this afternoon in Son Moix against Mallorca.

In Mestalla and Vallecas in August

The Blaugrana have only been able to come back in two of the six games in which they started losing

Tyler Durden could this time be the alter ego of Hansi Flick, who after three rounds of the League without a win sees that Barcelona could lose the lead if they do not get the three points on the island. Even president Joan Laporta was in training before a transcendent match. The German coach wants his team, if necessary, to get dirty to win. If the result is not good or the script of the match is not as planned, let him know how to rebel, let him find a way to get the result forward.

“We have talked more about fighting than playing,” he revealed yesterday about his message in the locker room. “I don’t like losing,” he made clear. And I think we have to generate more of that spirit of fighting and wanting to win.”

The Barça coach recognizes that the initial plan is always to be the protagonist with the ball, but he appealed to that warrior instinct and the desire to succeed when things go wrong. “We worked a lot on possession, but on Saturday we had possession and created opportunities but we didn’t win,” he gave as an example the 1-2 draw against Las Palmas, in which they had 70% of the possession. “That’s when you have to say I’m here. You have to have will, hunger, and desire to defend,” he prescribed.

The numbers support the coach’s analysis because the Blaugrana have only been able to come back in two of the six games in which they started losing this season. They turned around in Mestalla and Vallecas when it was still August, but then they have not even been able to rescue a draw in Monaco or against Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Las Palmas.

And with Casadó

Flick will be able to count on Dani Olmo, who of the four defeats was only in the second half in San Sebastián

To react, Flick will be able to count on Casadó and Dani Olmo. Of those four defeats, the playmaker was only in the second half in San Sebastián. Olmo, one of the few who has scored a fresh goal from the bench, is recovered after resting on Saturday due to an overload.

In those moments when things don’t work out, there are times when you have to get out of the book, stop being academic and prevail out of conviction, to escape defeat in any way possible. “In the end it all comes down to points. “We don’t have the points that I think we deserve,” the Barça coach calculated.

Although perhaps what the Blaugrana coach misses is the craft that is gained with years of experience. “Everyone knows the situation of the club. We have the youngest team in the League and we have to learn to fight for victory,” he recalled, before using Cubarsí, Iñigo, Pedri and Raphinha as mirrors for their tireless attitude. “It is important that all players give their best. Then we will be on the path we want. We started very well, and now we are in a difficult moment. But you have to fight because the League is very long. I want everyone to fight for victory and to win the League. The players, but also me or Sergi (Nogueras, the team’s press officer),” he said, including himself in the demand.

The only thing Flick does not want is to get into controversies over arbitrations and comparisons. “When we played better, we won. We depend on ourselves, I don’t want to make excuses.” To play and also to fight.