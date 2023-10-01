Two men started a fight in a store in Noginsk near Moscow and were caught on video. Footage recorded by eyewitnesses from the scene of the incident was published by Telegram– channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

According to available information, three customers insulted a store visitor, but her father stood up for her. As a result, the verbal conflict escalated into a fight. The consequences of the incident have not been reported.

