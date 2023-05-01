The security forces go to the place where the fight between bars took place, in Medellín, this Saturday. RR SS

Violence among soccer fans in Medellín lives a complex chapter. In the early hours of Sunday, some 300 supporters of two teams from the Paisa capital, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), faced off outside the Atanasio Girardot stadium a few hours after a match to climb positions in the BetPlay League. The match ended 3-1, in favor of Nacional, and there were no reports of violence during the game, as there were two weeks ago. But around two in the morning, two people were killed on a Medellín street, and some 14 were injured. The victims of this soccer “war” are young men, supporters of both teams.

“Today at two in the morning two fans alias the Zombie from Nacional and the Ant from Medellín got into a brawl that cost them their lives,” the mayor said on his Twitter account from Medellin, Daniel Quintero. “We will act with the full weight of the law. We will give 200 million rewards to those who help us identify and prosecute those responsible, ”he added. The governor of the department of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, also spoke about it. “It is absurd that after a quiet spectacle on the field, in the stands and throughout the region, during the night it has been marred by the painful death of two fans this morning,” wrote on his Twitter account.

Colonel Henry Bello Cubides, of the Metropolitan Police, informed the press that the injured have been transferred to health centers, and that the two young men who were murdered were “attacked with sharp weapons and blunt objects.” They have been identified as Anderson Steven Jaramillo Cañaveral, 34, and Alejandro Gallego Torres, 25. There are several videos of their corpses lying on one of the streets of Medellín, which passers-by filmed in the early hours of Sunday. “Once again we call on all citizens to abide by the rules of coexistence and citizen security,” he added.

The colonel makes a call after a strong confrontation occurred two weeks ago between the police and the Atlético Nacional bar known as Los del Sur (LDS), as a protest by the fans against their leaders because the latter would not give them more tickets to attend the matches. That confrontation occurred inside the Atanasio Girardot stadium, during a match between Nacional and América de Cali. The riots left 89 people injured and multi-million dollar damage to the stadium. The mayor, who warned that this protest was beyond the capacity of the police, has condemned the violence although local media reports that both he and some of his officials have been close to LDS supporters.

“Strength for the family of our comrade Alejandro Gallego from LDS,” the group wrote on their Twitter account about the murdered 25-year-old. “And for all the fans affected yesterday, no matter what team they are from or what club they belong to. We ask the authorities to find those responsible. This madness must end,” they added.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.