HOUSTON — During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio denied more than 100 times that she had caused the beating death of her two-year-old daughter. But crushed by a lifetime of abuse and the pain of losing her daughter Mariah, her attorneys say, the Texas woman ultimately bowed to investigators.

“I guess I did,” Lucio responded when asked if he was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.

Her attorneys say prosecutors misconstrued that statement as a murder confession, which vitiated the rest of the investigation into Mariah’s 2007 death, as only evidence was compiled to prove that conclusion, helping her receive a conviction. to dead.

Lawyers contend that Mariah died from injuries she sustained in a fall down 14 steps of a steep staircase outside the family’s apartment in Harlingen, a southern Texas city.

As Lucio’s execution date of April 27 approaches, advocates are confident that new evidence and growing support from the public, including from jurors who now doubt his conviction and more than half of the Texas House of Representatives, persuade the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and Governor Greg Abbott to grant you a reprieve or commute your sentence.

“Maria’s death was a tragedy, not a murder… If this execution goes ahead it will be a totally devastating message. It would send the message that innocence doesn’t matter,” said Vanessa Potkin, a lawyer with the Lucio defense team at the Innocence Project.

Lucio’s attorneys say jurors never looked at forensic evidence that would have explained that Mariah’s various injuries were actually due to a fall days earlier.

They also noted that Lucio was not allowed to present evidence that would cast doubt on the validity of his confession.

The Texas state attorney’s office says evidence shows Mariah suffered “absolutely the worst” case of child abuse that the doctor who treated her in the emergency room has seen in 30 years.

“Lucio has not yet presented reliable evidence to support his exoneration,” the prosecution wrote in documents filed last month with the court.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which brought Lucio to trial, declined to comment.

Lucio, 53, could become the first Hispanic executed in Texas and the first woman since 2014.

Only 17 women have been executed in the United States since the Supreme Court lifted its ban on capital punishment in 1976, most recently in January 2021.