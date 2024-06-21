Cagliari – She felt ill during a scuba dive in the waters of Cala Pira, between Castiadas and Villasimius, on the south-eastern coast of Sardinia, and is now hospitalized in desperate conditions at the Brotzu in Cagliari. A 53-year-old Ligurian tourist struggles between life and death in the intensive care unit. The woman, an expert diver, had gone out this morning for a dive with a Castiadas diver together with a group of people. While she was underwater she fell ill: the operators of the same diving company came to her aid and hoisted her onto the dinghy and transported her to shore. The 118 staff, the Carabinieri and the Port Authority were waiting for her.

Doctors resuscitated and stabilized the 53-year-old, before transferring her to hospital. The police and the Coast Guard are working to reconstruct what happened and ascertain any liability.