Muscovites revealed the frequency of brushing their teeth. Moslenta became aware of this from the results of a survey of citizens.

The majority of respondents in the capital – 60 percent – reported brushing their teeth twice a day: in the morning and in the evening. At the same time, the answer “Once every few days” became the second most popular answer. Almost every fifth respondent admitted to rare oral hygiene – 17 percent.

15 percent of those surveyed brush their teeth before going to bed. Eight percent of Muscovites are the most caring about oral health – they brush their teeth after every meal.

Previously, the dentist listed foods that are harmful to teeth.