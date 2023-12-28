A new batch of medical volunteers joined their colleagues at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza.

Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” announced that the fifth batch of volunteers, numbering 8 from different medical specialties, arrived in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of volunteers working in the hospital to “43” volunteers specializing in pediatric medicine and surgery, general surgery, and intensive care, in addition to nurses and technicians. Specialists in operating medical devices.

To date, the hospital has received more than 757 cases for which the necessary medical aid was provided and cases requiring further care were transferred to the specialized clinics that were equipped in the hospital.

Since its establishment, the Emirati Field Hospital has performed more than 141 major surgical operations, in addition to dealing daily with dozens of cases that require rapid, life-saving intervention.

The hospital is equipped with qualified operating rooms in the specialties of general surgery, pediatric surgery, orthopedics, and intensive care for adults and children, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, and pediatrics, in addition to supporting medical services, including CT scans, X-rays, and pharmacy. And the laboratory